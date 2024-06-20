GREAT FALLS — As we reach mid-June, many gardens in Great Falls are already in full bloom. But for those who haven’t started yet, there's still time to enjoy a fruitful gardening season. Experts suggest focusing on quick-growing plants and late-season vegetables to make the most of the remaining warm months.

Late planting season gardening tips

Judy Ramsey, Greenhouse Specialist at ACE Hardware, emphasizes the importance of choosing the right plants. "If you're planning a late garden with vegetables, look for plants that are already started. It’s a bit too late for seedlings, but you can find hearty-looking plants that are green and even have some growth already."

In addition to fast-growing veggies, consider planting perennials and annuals that thrive in cooler weather. This way, your garden can flourish well into the fall.

One crucial consideration for late-season planting is soil preparation. Ensuring your soil is rich in nutrients can significantly impact your plants' growth. Ramsey advises, "If you're trying to prepare a garden, some maintenance on your plants is necessary. Light pruning and adding a bit more fertilizer can help your plants survive through the next few weeks until we get solid summer weather. Liquid fertilizer is especially useful for baskets and planter boxes."



Watering is another essential aspect, especially during the hotter months. Keeping an eye on soil moisture and watering consistently will help ensure your plants don’t dry out. Raised planters can also be beneficial, as they retain heat and protect plants from the cold for a bit longer.

Lastly, be mindful of the first frost, typically around late September in Great Falls. Choose plants that can either mature before then or withstand cooler temperatures.

For those who haven't started their gardening yet, there's still plenty of time to grow.