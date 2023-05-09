Launch party for 'Dolly Parton's Imagination Library'

Raising Readers of Cascade County is launching a program for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, on Wednesday, May 10.

There will be a launch party at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) from 10:30a-12:30p.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children up to the age of 5, no matter their family's income.

Children up to age 4.5 can be enrolled to receive a free book every month; click here to sign up.

The event will feature cookies, stories, and drawings for prizes for kids and adults.

For more information, call 406 453-0349, ext. 215, or email rmcfadden@greatfallslibrary.org.

