Leadership High School Program hosts fundraiser at Morning Light

GREAT FALLS — Morning Light Coffee Roasters hosted a fundraiser on Friday to benefit the Leadership High School program (link).

Between 7am and 2pm, $1 of every purchase was allocated to Leadership High School.

The program has been going for more than 20 years, allowing high school students the opportunity to learn about various aspects of the community.

Shane Etzwiler, the president of the Great Falls-area Chamber of Commerce, explained, "They participate in the program for a year and we give them a snapshot of kind of what it all makes up a community. We have different session days - we have a government day, healthcare day, education day, agriculture day, business day. We just take them through kind of what a city looks like and what it takes to operate, to run the city."