Learn about 'nuisance properties' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There will be a presentation in Great Falls on April 12, 2022, about nuisance properties.

A news release from Great Falls Public Library says that in partnership with the Downtown Safety Alliance, it will host an in-depth presentation by Heather Rohlf, City Code Enforcement Officer, about nuisance properties and code enforcement.

The presentation will explain how residents can file complaints and how the Code Enforcement officer works with the vehicle code, the maintenance and sanitation code, and the criminal public nuisance code.

The City website includes a Neighborhood Guide that explains:

Neighborhoods are the places where we live, shop, play and work. Like our homes and businesses, neighborhoods require care and upkeep. The City frequently hears complaints about junk cars, trash on lawns, overgrown weeds, and a variety of related problems. These issues seriously affect property values and the image of the neighborhood. The complaints often end with, “There ought to be a law…” Indeed, there is a law in place for most chronic neighborhood problems. This guide provides a quick reference for city residents, providing an overview of some of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls.

The free presentation will be in the Cordingley Room at the Great Falls Public Library from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. You will also be able to participate via Zoom by clicking here .



