Let the good times 'roll' on Veterans Day at Wheels Of Thunder

Saturday, November 11th is Veterans Day and Great Falls has a big community of veterans and active-duty members, and Janine Hieb, owner of Wheels Of Thunder, wanted to find a way to honor the military community here in Great Falls.

This weekend, from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday and 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, all veterans, active-duty members, and immediate family members will get free admission to skate ($4 skate rental still applies).

“We've been open for seven years now; I noticed [we] had a big need in Great Falls to have something for the community to do,” said Hieb. “Wheels Of Thunder would love to host all of our veterans, our active military and their immediate family for free admission. We are just so thankful to have you guys here with us in Great Falls.”

Wheels Of Thunder hosts a variety of events and parties for families and friends of all ages.

“For the rink, what I wanted the most is to have a family place, a family-friendly environment where everyone could go have fun and make memories,” Hieb Said.

She has done just that, and this weekend celebrating Veterans Day will be no different.

Wheels Of Thunder is at 1609 12th Avenue North in Great Falls.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

