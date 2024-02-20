'Let’s Bag Hunger' provides meals for those in need

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with organizers of the "Let's Bag Hunger" event. It will be on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 5pm, at 1025 Central Avenue.



Hunger is an issue here at Great Falls and many organizations are doing what they can for those in need. Park Place Healthcare is helping the cause by providing meals to everyone in need.

Let's Bag Hunger Program is more something that we put together in an attempt to be able to give back to the community. Working in a skilled nursing facility. We see people from each and every type come in and out of our facility. And it's a population that we really wanted to be able to identify and give back to in our community. Says Mercede Stimmel from Park Place Healthcare

Park Place Health care in Central Christian Church will be distributing meals to those in need.

So we here at Park Place Healthcare really just want to get our name out there into the community, let everybody know that we're here. We care and value the person for the person. We'd love to be able to let the community know any services we're able to provide, whether it be skilled nursing or transitional care, and just to be able to let everybody know that we we want to be able to give back to our community in any way that's possible. “Let’s Bag Hunger”.

Stop by Central Christian Church on Central and Park Place Healthcare will provide a meal to those in need. For more information, call 406-453-4317.

