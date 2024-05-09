Coming up in Great Falls: Letter Carriers' Food Drive

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the United States Postal Service is partnering with the Great Falls Community Food Bank for the annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive.

This drive is an annual event that occurs across the county to help replenish food banks for community members in need.

To donate, place nonperishable food items next to your mailbox before 8:30am on Saturday. Examples include pastas, canned foods, and cereal.

It doesn’t matter if your mailbox is on the house, street, sidewalk, or a part of a cluster box. All carriers and volunteers will be on the lookout for donations.



The Great Falls Community Food Bank’s goal is to reach around 15,000 pounds of food this year.

There are other ways to donate if you don’t have any food available or will be out of town this weekend this weekend.

Money donations can be submitted online on the Great Falls Community Food Bank website.

Great Falls Food Bank director Shaun Tatarka explained to MTN the importance of the drive: “As we say, hunger doesn't take a vacation. I mean, it's year-round and people love to give in November and December which is great. We're always in need. But the need is still there and the donations go down a little bit this time of year.”