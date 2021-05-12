Level UP Middle School Student Workshop on Wednesday

GREAT FALLS — Alliance For Youth in Great Falls will host a workshop for middle school students on Wednesday evening.

The event runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be at the Alliance For Youth located at 3220 11th Avenue South.

The agency says: "Learn tips & skills to conquer fear & stress, build resilience, and learn conscious mindfulness." The discussion will feature Rochelle Johnson, Talisa Hides, and Randi Peterson.

Stress can be a big factor for middle school student’s mental health and well-being. It can cause students to lose sleep, become angry and irritable, and negatively affect their focus in school and their grades.

The workshop aims to help teens solve these issues by teaching them how to manage their stress in a constructive way.

If you would like to attend or get more information, call Kristy at 406.781.9938. The event is free and dinner will be provided.