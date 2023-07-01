Lewis and Clark Festival kicks off in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual Lewis and Clark Festival kicked off on Friday as part of a three day event in celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

During the festival, visitors are able enjoy various performances such as dancers, a teepee encampment, demonstrations, as well adventure challenges.

Duane Buchi, who serves as the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Director, stated, "We do have this festival every single year, and this year is exceptionally special to us, because not only are we having our annual celebration, but we are celebrating our 25th year of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center since it opened its doors."

Buchi said plans for this event have been underway for a year and a half, adding that the planning and effort that was put into it will pay off as the event goes.

Buchi said the biggest difference about this festival is unlike a one-day event, this year's will run for three executive days.

Working nine years at the Interpretive Center, Buchi explained how he has seen the interpretive center grown over the years.

"When I think of the last 25 years, it was a big deal locally, and there was a lot of buildup because they were ready to celebrate the bicentennial from 2003-2006. There was a lot of visitations early on, and with any new facility, there is things to work out, and then we begin to settle in as a destination place, and word begins to spread.

He added, "On a typical peak season like today, you can go through our exhibit hall, and if you were to take a short survey on all of the visitors that we have, you're going to find people from all over the globe ... I've gotten in the habit of frequently asking somebody that came from another continent of asking them, 'why did you choose to come here,' and you'd be surprised how many times somebody said, 'my grandmother came here and she told me that I need to come and see this' or 'my neighbor down the street.' The fact that it's gone across the entire globe, it's it's pretty humbling to be able to be a part of something that's important to so many people, and we're excited to share it this weekend."

The Lewis and Clark Festival will continue on Saturday, July 1st from 9:30am-5pm and will conclude on Sunday from 8:30am to 5pm.

For more information, check out the Lewis and Clark Foundation's website: https://www.lewisandclarkfoundation.org/news-events



