Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center unveils new smartphone application

GREAT FALLS — The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center unveiled a new smartphone application to learn about the historic travelers.

“We're excited about the opportunities it'll bring to introduce Lewis and Clark and the core discovery and American Indian heritage,” said Duane Buchi, Director of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Agents of Discovery is an app that takes you along the trails to get more engaged with the landscape around you. There are three “Missions” in Great Falls: Upper and lower trail missions at the Interpretive Center and

“It's three opportunities for patrons to come and learn more about the natural history, the history of Lewis and Clark, and the cultural history that was here with the first peoples, the American Indians,” Buchi said.



When you arrive at a signpost, the app asks you questions, with the answer located on the sign in front of you.

“The idea is to get you out on the landscape, learning about the rich heritage that we have here,” Buchi said.

While originally skeptical to the idea, Buchi has seen the success of apps like Pokémon Go, and hopes this will bring similar interest to the interpretive center.

“For that demographic here... You know, this might be the only way we're going to ever capture them and introduce what is here and let them enjoy that, too,” Buchi said.

Once you complete all the challenges, you can pick a Smokey the Bear-themed prize.

“We all play a vital role in fire prevention, and we live right in the center of, an area that deals with wildland fires,” Buchi said, “…this is another chance to share that fire prevention message, with the population that comes through here.”

The Lewis and Clark trail has over 200 sites, and Agents of Discovery plans on expanding to other sites across the country in the future.

You can download Agents of Discovery by clicking here.