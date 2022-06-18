Lewis & Clark Festival underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls is hosting its annual Lewis & Clark Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.

The center said on Facebook that visitors can enjoy professional Native American dancers and drummers, a teepee encampment, a live snake demonstration, as well as the Lewis and Clark Adventure Challenge, which takes place at several stations on the grounds of the Center, and along the Missouri River.

As a special treat Mr. Bill Barker will be hosting 2 performances for the public in the Center theater at 2pm and 5pm and is FREE the public. These events will be limited to 75 people at each performance, and advance reservations are required. MASKS are required while INSIDE the Interpretive Center.



The nationally renowned Lewis and Clark Honor Guard will throughout the day fire many of the weapons used by the explorers. Saturday's events will feature fully functioning reproduction firearms, along with detailed explanations of where they were acquired, and their use during the expedition. All of the firearms will be loaded and fired with a blank charge. As a staple of military units and a necessity of survival, firearms were essential for the Corps of Discovery.



The Honor Guard will also give presentations in period dress every hour, in the Council Lodge Presentation Area. Programs may include The Edge of Survival, featuring the Corps’ diet and cooking techniques, and Bleed, Purge and Pray: Medicine Lewis and Clark Style. An animal skinning demonstration has been a popular program in the past.