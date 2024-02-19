Library offers 'third space' and Silent Book Club to bring community together

The Great Falls Public Library hosts several events and clubs each month to bring the community together in a fun and inclusive way. “It’s a safe, third space for people to go,” said Jake Sorich, communications coordinator for the library.



“It’s not a place you go to work, it’s not a place you go home, it’s a third space where you can just be yourself; you don't have to spend money, you don't have to feel pressured to be there, you can just come and enjoy people's company or just come to be a part of the community,” Sorich said.

The library values every aspect of the community and strives to bring everyone together. They aim to do this by offering a little something for everyone.

Sorich said, “It’s a really important and really valuable asset to the community I think that we really take pride in. We want to make sure everyone knows that libraries are for everyone, especially the Great Falls library.”

One of the many things offered through the library is the ‘Silent Book Club’, which is hosted at Luna Coffee Bar on the third Saturday of each month. The first one was on January 20th and has so far already gained several more participants.

“The ‘Silent Book Club’ is essentially for fans of literature and reading. So, you come with your own book, and you can talk about your book, [or] you can ask other people what they’re reading, or you can just sit and read,” Sorich said. “You don't have pressure to read the same book [or] have to feel like it's homework where you have to talk about the book you read.”

The next Silent Book Club will be on March 16th; click here for more library events. Luna Coffee Bar (website) is at 9 Fifth Street North in Downtown Great Falls.