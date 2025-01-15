New owners for Life In Bloom in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the new owners of the downtown flower shop Life In Bloom are gearing up to help residents make the day extra special for their loved ones.

“We’ve been busy from the second we got the keys,” said Carrie Hayes, co-owner of Life In Bloom. The shop re-opened its doors on December 7, just in time for the Christmas Stroll. “It was awesome. There wasn’t a moment where we weren’t working.”

The shop, located at 301 Central Avenue, offers more than just flowers. “We want people to come in here and find what they need—whether it’s flowers, chocolates, or gifts for babies,” Hayes said.

Carrie is no stranger to the flower business. Originally from eastern Oregon, she owned a floral shop for several years and has been designing arrangements for most of her life.

“I was looking around, and a friend from the Chamber sent me the ad that Karen was selling the business,” Hayes shared. “Within a week, we were signing contracts. It was pretty amazing.”



Her husband and co-owner Jarrod Hayes helps behind the scenes while Carrie handles customer interactions and floral design. “She’s the voice, the one who commands the stage,” Jarrod joked.

Valentine’s Day Floral Trends

Carrie Hayes highlighted a few major trends for Valentine’s Day this year:



Big, bold arrangements: Expect designs with vibrant colors and a variety of textures.

Monochromatic bouquets: These single-color arrangements are gaining popularity.

Wildflower-inspired designs: Natural and whimsical, these bouquets add a unique flair.

Fan favorites: Chocolates and balloon bouquets remain classic gifts that pair perfectly with flowers.

“This year, it’s all about statement pieces,” Hayes explained.

Order Early for Best Results

The team at Life in Bloom emphasizes the importance of ordering flowers early for Valentine’s Day. “The more we know we have to order, the more capable we’ll be and the better the flowers will be,” Hayes said.

The shop also prides itself on incorporating a Montana vibe into their offerings and collaborating with local entrepreneurs. “It’s about building each other up and creating a healthy community,” Hayes noted.

Whether it’s a bold bouquet or a classic chocolate pairing, Life in Bloom is ready to make Valentine’s Day memorable for Great Falls residents.

Life in Bloom is located at 301 Central Avenue and can be found online here, and by phone at 406-402-9966.