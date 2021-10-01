"Little Cascade County Sheriff's Department" at the Children's Museum of Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Children's Museum of Montana on Friday, October 1st, will unveil its newest exhibit - the Little Cascade County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies and patrol cars will be at the grand opening, which is scheduled for noon.

Sherrie Neff, the director of the museum, said on Facebook: "Friends, today is more than a new exhibit; it’s a small chance to thank our Deputies for their constant vigilance at keeping us and our property safe."

The event is free and open to everyone.

The Children's Museum of Montana is located at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls (behind the Civic Center). Click here to visit the website .