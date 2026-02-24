'Little Hoopers Basketball League' launches in Great Falls

A new basketball league for kindergartners through second graders is launching at the Scheels Aim High Aquatic & Recreation Center in Great Falls.

The Little Hoopers Basketball League is a co-ed program designed to teach young players the fundamentals of basketball.

The league features two divisions: the Mites division for kindergartners through first graders, and the Rookie division for second graders.

Recreation Sports Coordinator Jerry Jordan said the league will be a great way for kids to learn basketball.

Jordan explained, "Positive environment is what we're looking for just to kind of introduce them to the game, get them to enjoy it get them to love it, and they can carry for the rest of their lives with that."

All kids will receive equal playing time, and coaches will focus on guiding players and teaching the basics of the game.

Games will be played on Saturday mornings or Tuesday evenings in March. They will be played 4-on-4 with lowered hoops and age-appropriate basketballs.

