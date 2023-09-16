Little Red Truck Cottage Market makes its way to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — At the Montana Expo Park, the Little Red Truck Cottage Market is offering unique items to kickstart the Fall season. Located in the Trades & Industry building at the Expo Park, the market has stopped in Great Falls for the first time since it began in 2014.

“We have autumn in Great Falls, and then we have a kind of crossover Thanksgiving/Christmas show in Helena in November, a big European Christmas market in Missoula, and then we do Boseman in February, and we do Cody Wyoming in the spring,” Janie Scheben, owner of the Little Red Truck Cottage Market said, “We just kind of try to pick a town we love and do the same time every year.”

The market has over 60 booths and a wide variety of goods, from hand crafted jewelry to vintage Coca-Cola toys.

Scheben describes the goods as being cottage, collected, and artisan.

“Cottage would be a general term for not only style which is kind of a soft, nature, antiques kind of environment, but also cottage industry, so it’s kind of a play on both of those words,” Scheben said, “Collected would be the vintage and antiques, because that is kind of going out, collecting, curating items that are hard to find that are old, and then artisan goods kind of speaks for itself.”

The market will be open from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Admission is free for children 12 years old and under. Anyone 13 years old or older is $5 to get in, unless they paid $10 on Friday.