Live music is coming back to the Great Falls Voyagers stadium

The Newberry concert and event venue in downtown Great Falls has partnered with the Great Falls Voyagers to bring live music to the baseball stadium.

Carrie Tobiness, general manager of The Newberry, said, “Craig Morgan came along and it was a perfect fit for Great Falls.”

The Newberry hosted two live music stadium nights in 2023 and are looking forward to partnering with the Great Falls Voyagers again to bring it back this summer.

“Especially in the summertime, people want to be outside, so what we do is we set up the stage on right field, we will have seating also for this show this year next to the stage, a little party zone and then general admission seating, so we have actually four levels of tickets,” Tobiness explained.

With Great Falls having such a large military presence, The Newberry believes that country music artist Craig Morgan is the best artist to perform this summer, due to his extensive military background.



“One thing that I think people don't know about Craig Morgan, not only is he a huge country star, but he spent almost 20 years as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist for the 101st and 82nd airborne division, and then just recently, he re-enlisted in the Reserves in order to give back and train new recruits,” Tobiness said.

There will be food, drinks, and water stations available throughout the evening as well to help with the summer heat.

“What we're trying to do is bring a little bit more of that outdoor kind of festival feel, and [we’re]coordinating with the Voyagers to do that, so from The Newberry, we're super excited to partner with them again,” said Tobiness.

The concert will be on August 25th at 7pm, doors will open at 4:30pm. For every 10 tickets sold, The Newberry will donate one free ticket to a military member.

Tickets are on sale now and will remain available up until the concert; they can be purchased online or at The Newberry box office.

General admission seats are $48, party bar tickets are $68, and VIP seats rang from $88-$98.