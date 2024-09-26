Lofts At The Station apartments are nearing completion

After years of planning and construction, the highly anticipated Station Loft Apartments next to the Milwaukee Station Tower on River Drive in Great Falls is nearing completion.

Set to open in October with 121 modern units including studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options starting at around $1400 per month, the development marks one of the city’s most significant high-budget apartment projects in recent years.

The new apartments aim to offer tenants will luxury amenities including on-site gyms, private patios, garage access, and gorgeous views. With sleek finishes and high-end convenience, these apartments cater to renters seeking premium living conditions.

In recent years, higher end apartments have popped up around town such as the Talus, Arc, and Aurora. Adding new upscale apartments is celebrated by many, while some question whether high-budget options like these are necessary.



“A lot of people tell me, that they can't afford those apartments,” explained Shannon Wilson, a Great Falls City Commissioner who regularly addresses the housing demand in town. “Affordable housing is becoming more and more difficult here in Great Falls, so there's probably close to a thousand unhoused people here. And what I found most disturbing is there's people living in their cars that are working in the city that can't afford an apartment.”

While these apartments may not be affordable for many in Great Falls, advocates for development projects like these emphasize the benefits for the community.

The Great Falls Development Authority identified a growing demand for housing in a survey done earlier this year.

The Vice President the Development Authority, Jake Clark says that these kinds of investments are needed. He explained, “Any new units into our market help take the pressure off of all of the housing in our market. Not only that, but people will be able to utilize the economic growth opportunities that this project in particular will add to, such as the restaurants going with it.”

As the completion of the Station Loft Apartments approaches, the conversation about balancing grown and affordability intensifies.

The development promises a fresh and modern addition to the city, and Great Falls looks ahead to see how housing evolves.

