"Longmire" author presents at Big River Ruckus

GREAT FALLS — The second annual Big River Ruckus kicked off in Great Falls on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Thursday's highlight was a presentation by Craig Johnson, author of the "Longmire" mystery novels.

The event runs through August 13th. There will be live music outdoors on the stage at Elks Riverside Park on Friday and Saturday evenings, and literary, arts, and sports events throughout the three days.

Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association said, "Last year was its inaugural year. We wanted a multi-day event that we can host here in Great Falls, that would bring some out of town guests and really showcase our amazing and beautiful river that we have and this city that we all love and adore. So we've brought in arts, and sports, and music, and combined them all into one weekend, so we've done that again this year."

Among the highlights:



August 12: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers; Paul Thorn; The Melissa Lynn Band

August 13: Shinyribs; Jason Boland and the Stragglers; Suzy Bogguss; Chuck Mead; John Roberts y Pan Blanco

Click here to visit the Big River Ruckus website for more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

