Lower north-side street reconstruction project set to start in May

GREAT FALLS — At the City Commission meeting on February 6, 2024, United Materials of Great Falls was awarded a contract of $2,055,000 for the Lower Northside Reconstruction Project.



The project is expected to last from May to September. In that time, six blocks of city streets will be replaced. Improvements will include asphalt and pavement updates, curb and gutter replacements, handicap ramp installations, and better storm drain inlets. Construction will begin after the water main replacement project is complete in the same area.

“The area needs a lot of update on the infrastructure,” Matt Proud, Civil Engineer for the City of Great Falls said, “The asphalt’s seen widespread cracking, the curb and gutters [are] in bad shape, the curbs crumbling, It's missing in places, the handicapped ramps are not up to … city standards or the standards of the American Disability Act.”

The north side of downtown Great Falls and the east side of Gibson Park will be affected, but Proud says the project will be beneficial to drivers and pedestrians alike.