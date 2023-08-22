Luminaria Walk in Great Falls on Friday

The annual Luminaria Walk is coming up in Great Falls on Friday, August 25th, along a portion of River’s Edge Trail. This year the Luminaria Walk will begin at the dog park, then go along the Central Avenue bridge, and end at West Bank Park.

This is a completely free, family-friendly event from 7pm to 11pm. There will be food vendors along the trail, as well as a few musicians who will be set up, playing their music throughout the evening for the community to enjoy as you stroll along the trail.

Becky Nelson, a board member for the River’s Edge Trail, gave me a little context behind why we have this event.

“In 1993, we all got together as River's Edge Trail board members and said, ‘let's celebrate the trail, let's expose people to the trail, let's tell people about the trail’,” said Nelson. “We wanted to get them to walk on the trail just so they know where it's at and just enjoy each other and the end of summer.”

More than 1,500 luminarias, decorated by various groups and students, will be lined up along the trail with battery-candles inside to light the path.

Great Falls Park & Recreation Department

The Luminaria Walk is a great way for people of all ages to come together, get outside, and enjoy spending time with each other in the community as the summer comes to an end.

They are still looking for volunteers to help fill the 1500 bags with sand and place them along the trail.

Taylah Jaques, a high school student, has volunteered to help with this event in past years and views it as a great opportunity to connect with her Great Falls community.

“It’s just a cool experience [and] it’s definitely nice to be able to help out in the community and see all the people come out and walk the trail which I think we definitely forget we have sometimes,” said Jaques.

For more information or to volunteer to help set up, call Becky Nelson at 406-899-8642 or click here.

