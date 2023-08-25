Luminaria Walk will feature live music (preview)

GREAT FALLS — If you plan to participate in this year's Luminaria Walk, you might see more than luminarias placed around the Central Ave Bridge and West Bank Park.

As the event is expanding each year, there is much more to see. This year, there is a solid chance you might catch performances as you stroll along the trail.

Great Falls High School sophomores Lex Leatham and Caitlin Wetterau have been working closely in enhancing their music skills and showing off their talents to the public. The duo will play the violin during the Luminaria. It will be their first time in performing at this event.

Wetterau said, "Lex came to me with the idea of playing in public. We were planning on taking more time to just get used to the idea, or build a sort of portfolio of music that we can play for people in public. Lex pitched me the idea that we could play at the Luminaria Walk, and I thought it would be a really good introduction to playing in public.

Wetterau was part of the Great Falls Public Schools Music Department since she was in fifth grade. She said ever since, she's tried out for various things ranging from the District Music Festival, to the Chamber of Music class at Great Falls High School. She added that she's hoping to get into youth orchestra.

Similar to her peer, Leatham began playing the violin in fifth grade. She said she always enjoyed going to the symphony with her family.

"I wanted to be able to share my love of music with the rest of the world, and now I can do that," Leatham said.

The two students will be collecting tips during their performances, with the hopes of purchasing their own sheet music, as well as paying off instruments. They are also aiming to purchase a Baroque violin bow. This bow is different from a modern bow, such as its length, size, and shape.

More than 1,500 luminarias, decorated by various groups and students, will be lined up along the trail with battery-candles inside to light the path.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on Friday, August 25th, from 7pm to 11pm.

