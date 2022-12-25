GREAT FALLS — Luminarias lit up a Great Falls neighborhood on Christmas Eve in celebration of the holidays, along with another important accomplishment that brought the neighborhood together like never before.

The homes along this area of 21st and 22nd Avenues South were built by their respective owners, as part of NeighborWorks Great Falls' Owner-Built Program.

Last September , NeighborWorks Great Falls hosted their annual "Dream Street" event where families build their own homes from the ground up.

The 10 homes built this year brings the total number to 165 homes created by program.

The program is a part of the national Mutual Self-Help Housing program, which is funded by USDA Rural Development.

MTN News Luminarias light up a Great Falls neighborhood

Qualified buyers earn “sweat equity” that make their home affordable.

One core piece of the program is that no family can move in until all 10 homes are complete.

The program is a collaboration between USDA Rural Development, Cascade County, and the City of Great Falls.

Nicole Patch, one of the homeowners, organized the event. She said luminarias were one of her favorite memories growing up in the Riverview neighborhood. Now, she wants to start a new tradition with her current neighbors.

While celebrating another year of Christmas, it is also the opportunity to acknowledge the continued success of those who strive to create and build. Click here to learn more about the program .



TRENDING

