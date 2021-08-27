Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is hosting its annual "Fur Ball"

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday August 28, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls will host its annual Fur Ball, the largest fundraising event of the year for the non-profit.

The center does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on donations to fulfill its mission of caring for animals, finding forever homes for dogs and cats, and promoting humane education.

Pam Volk, the director of the center, explained, “Humane education is what helps change the face of animal welfare. An example is making sure students and the general public know about the importance of spay and neuter. If animals aren’t altered then there’s a good chance that many of them are born and they’re born and don’t have a home to go to. So if you want to lessen the number of animals that are in the shelter, we will make sure we spay and neuter our pets."

Since August 28 of 2015, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center has adopted out 1,632 cats and 1,679 dogs. The center takes in surrenders without judgement and strays.

“It’s super important to help animals in need. There is much research that says animals are what save people. Your heart hurts, you’re lonely, that’s your reason to get out of bed. We see students learning social skills. They all warm up to animals, so if you want to teach them something, bring an animal in the room,” Volk said.

The Saturday event at the Heritage Inn will include “Yappy Hour,” dinner, auctions, prizes and more.

Three people will also be recognized with special awards including the Purple Paw Award, Youth Philanthropy Award, and the Gene Thayer Animal Advocate Award.

MTN’s Shannon Newth will be emceeing the Fur Ball.