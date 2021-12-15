Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center offers advice

GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls sees a lot of adoptions during the holiday season, which also means that the center sees a lot of animals being surrendered as well.

Marketing manager Misha John said it’s always better for the animal to be surrendered than to stay in an environment where it can not thrive.

“Anytime that there’s an increase in adoptions, we see a little bit of an increase in returns as well. And anytime that someone’s situation changes, we would rather have them bring the animal to us versus keep them in a situation where they’re lacking the resources to take care of that animal properly.” She said.

She encourages those thinking about adopting to plan it out and make sure that their lifestyle is a match with the animal’s needs.

“If you’re considering adopting, just be honest about your time and what you can really give to that animal. We want every animal to find a home, but we want it to be the right fit as well.”

It’s always heartwarming to see animals find their new forever homes, and the center has around 60 adoptable pets waiting to find theirs.