Maintenance at refinery will cause additional flaring and increased traffic

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana said in a news release that it will conduct planned maintenance activity starting Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The maintenance at the refinery - located along Smelter Avenue near the Ninth Street Bridge - is expected to last approximately five weeks and may cause brief periods of additional flaring.

There will be increased traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall property as well as offsite parking as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock.

This traffic may be especially noticeable around 4am-7am and 4pm-7pm.



