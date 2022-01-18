Man records video of a mountain lion wandering in Great Falls

Matt Winkle was driving in Great Falls on Monday night and saw what he believed to be a mountain lion.

He shared a brief video with MTN News of the mountain lion, which was in the vicinity of 8th Avenue North and 10th Street.

Winkle said in a Facebook post: "I first saw it cross 9th st right at the bridge. Tried to tail it, lost it around 11 st and 6th ave... Cops swarmed the area, but I had lost sight of it by then. It ducked into an alley and went in someone's yard. Then vanished...."

Several other people have commented that have seen a mountain lion in town within the last several days.

We are trying to get more information from the Great Falls Police Department and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks about the mountain lion.

We will update you when we get more information.

The National Park Service provides the following guidelines if you encounter a mountain lion:



Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Residents should report any possible mountain lion sightings immediately to law enforcement or to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.



