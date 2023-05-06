Man's body found in downtown Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that a man was found dead in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

GFPD officers were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to the 500 block of Central Avenue for a report of a suspicious person or welfare check on a man who appeared to be sleeping next to a building.

When they arrived, officers discovered the 29-year old man was dead.

The GFPD said there was no obvious indication of cause of death, and GFPD detectives were called to the scene to begin a death investigation.

The Cascade County Coroner's Office and Great Falls Police Department are continuing the investigation and will be awaiting autopsy results.

The name of the man has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Police say although the investigation "was on-going during a downtown event, which was concerning, there is no obvious concern or risk to downtown patrons at this time."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call 406-455-8599.



