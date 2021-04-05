Maria's Mexican Restaurant moves to new location

GREAT FALLS — Maria's Mexican Restaurant is on the move and is set to open in the building formerly occupied by Rikki's Pasta & Pizza. The last day in their downtown location inside the Lobby Bar was March 20, and they plan to be open in the new space at 1220 9th Street South on Tuesday, April 6th. Rikki's closed in October 2019.

Another restaurant is moving to a new spot: Firehouse Steamers , specializing in hot dogs and brats, is moving this month to 900 9th Street South, in the same building where The Popcorn Colonel is located. Firehouse Steamers opened in June 2020 at 1201 10th Avenue South.

And opening soon downtown is Colored Snow at 426 Central Avenue. Most recently, the building was home to The Last Straw Bistro. Subway and Chopz have also been in business at the location. Business owner and Great Falls realtor Darby Bogden has operated the shaved ice business as a food truck for several years and recently decided to open the storefront operation.