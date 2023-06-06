Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Mass casualty training at Elks Riverside Park

Great Falls Fire Rescue is conducting mass casualty incident training at Elks Riverside Park
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue is conducting mass casualty incident training at Elks Riverside Park
Great Falls Fire Rescue is conducting mass casualty incident training at Elks Riverside Park
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:43:27-04

Great Falls Fire Rescue announced on Monday that firefighters are conducting mass casualty incident training at Elks Riverside Park through Friday, June 9, 2023.

Great Falls Emergency Services is also participating in the training.

People can expect to see a large presence of fire engines and ambulances in the area.

There are no planned road closures, but people should take care and slow down when driving by.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!