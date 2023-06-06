Mass casualty training at Elks Riverside Park

Great Falls Fire Rescue announced on Monday that firefighters are conducting mass casualty incident training at Elks Riverside Park through Friday, June 9, 2023.
Great Falls Emergency Services is also participating in the training.
People can expect to see a large presence of fire engines and ambulances in the area.
There are no planned road closures, but people should take care and slow down when driving by.
TRENDING
- Viewer photos: Funnel Cloud
- Tourist picked up baby elk and drove it around
- Young man dies in Glacier County crash
- Tornado touches down in NE Montana
- Riding a horse to class on last day of school
- Recent Obituaries