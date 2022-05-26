'Mayfaire' breaks fundraising record

GREAT FALLS — People stepped up in a record-breaking way to help Benefis Health System help cancer patients.

Benefis announced this week the annual Mayfaire fundraiser for the Benefis Foundation raised more than $1 million for the first time ever.

The fundraiser consists of a golf tournament and a gala.

The money raised gets the foundation just over a third of the way to its $3 million fundraising goal for updates to the Sletten Cancer Institute.

How will the money be used?

Benefis Foundation senior development director Jami Wald said, "The first being a teaching kitchen, which will come in handy for those patients who need a little education on how to feed themselves in nutrition while going through cancer care. The second is expanding the genetic program we have, and the third would be expanding the infusion and pharmacy areas.”

"We're just so grateful for the incredible support and the night was kind of magical actually as things unfolded,” said Benefis Foundation COO Marilyn Parker.

Click here to learn more about the Mayfaire fundraiser or donate to the foundation.



