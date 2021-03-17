McGraw chosen as new principal for CMR High School

GREAT FALLS — Charles M. Russell High School in Great Falls will have a new principal in a few months - Jamie McGraw.

Great Falls Public Schools announced last week that McGraw was selected to succeed Kerry Parsons, who is retiring in June.

GFPS said that McGraw was chosen after interview panels composed of faculty, staff, alumni, parents, students, and district leaders met with three candidates from a pool of six applicants.

“I am incredibly proud to work with a team of educators dedicated to our students, each other, and our community,” said McGraw.

McGraw is slated to begin her new job on July 1st, pending GFPS School Board approval.

McGraw has worked for GFPS since August 1999, when she began as an English teacher at CMR High School. She then served as the district-level College and Career Coordinator for three years before joining the administrative leadership team at North Middle School in 2017.

