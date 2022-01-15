McKinnon reflects on swimming and coaching in "The Guppy Country Club"

Robert McKinnon of Great Falls reflects on swimming and coaching - and much more - in his new book, "The Guppy Country Club."

McKinnon says of the book : "Invariably, I run into folks who suggest I write about life with swim lessons and competitive swimming, and would we (Suzy and I) be going one more year? Coronavirus put the Guppy Pond out of business, but not the memories. The Guppy Pond? What’s that? It is not a novel. An autobiography is stretching it. A collection of short stories comes close."