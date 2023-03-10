McLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is offering an adoption special

GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is offering a unique adoption special during the month of March. It involves shooting a small basketball into a small hoop set up inside the center and, as of March 10, at least one puppy had been adopted.

"This month, we're doing Shoot Your Shot. So if you shoot your shot you can adopt a dog for $150. If you make it, you can adopt a dog for $100," said office manager Kate Ober. "We still do have additional deposits."

She estimated that even with the special an adoption will cost $200-300.

"All puppies. We did anyone under a year," Ober said when asked which dogs are eligible.

The annual March Madness NCAA basketball tournament was the inspiration for the adoption special.

"We were kind of thinking about how to include that. We have a lot of puppies right now and we always want to get them out pretty fast because it's hard when you have a puppy in a shelter. It's really hard on them, so we figured that was the best way to incorporate it and kind of get people to come on down and have some fun with it," Ober explained.

To see a list of eligible dogs, visit the Facebook page . The center is also offering $20 adoption fees on all black cats during March. The facility is at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls.

