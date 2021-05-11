MDT proposes some road improvements in NW Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation has released a proposal to reconstruct 9th Street NW from Central Avenue to Northwest Bypass, and to reconstruct Watson Coulee Road from Vaughn Road to Northwest Bypass.

The purpose of the proposed project is to improve the deteriorating pavement, upgrade the existing storm drain system, and provide ADA compliant sidewalk and curb ramps. The project is a joint effort between the City of Great Falls and MDT, nominated through the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) process.

MDT said in a news release the project is currently in the preliminary design phase and affected residents can expect contact from MDT staff and members of the project team during this phase.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.

The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes public input to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9810000.

For additional information, call Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at 406-454-5897 or Consultant Design Engineer J.R. Taylor at 406-444‑7636. Additional communication on the project will continue throughout the year and any parties interested in receiving project updates and information should provide their name, email, and mailing address to Nik Griffith with Strategies 360 at nikg@strategies360.com.