Meadow Lark students enjoy unique knitting club

Meadowlark Elementary School in Great Falls is home to a knitting club.

Second-grade teacher Billi Bergman started teaching students how to knit after one student and her brother both requested to learn.

Bergman took the students under her wing to teach them the basics during their lunch hour.

After a few sessions with Bergman, the students were able to knit on their own, crafting hats, scarves, and even rabbits.

The tradition grew and four years later Bergman has taught dozens of students the art of knitting.

The students have the option to knit on their lunch hour, which seems to be a popular choice during the cold Montana winters.

Otherwise, the club meets after school on Mondays.

The club mainly consists of second-grade students from Bergman’s class.

However, former students still participate and help teach younger students the ropes.

Former student Delaney Crouch said, “She's probably one of my favorite teachers because she's really kind, nice, and she encouraged me to keep knitting.”

Parents are overjoyed at the opportunity for their kids to learn a new skill and make new friends.

Shaela’s mom Miranda Mahorney had this to say about Bergman: “I think Mrs. Bergman is amazing, and she's teaching these girls a life skill, something that they'll be able to do when they're teenagers and then maybe someday teach their own kids. I think it's really special.”

Bergman has received administration and community support as well. If a student can’t provide their own supplies a church has donated knitting needles and yarn to help them get started.

There is no question that Bergman has made a huge impact on her students and taught them a skill they can use for a lifetime.



