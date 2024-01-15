Mi Rancho reopens in Stadium Sports Bar

GREAT FALLS — On August 31st, Mi Rancho had to close its doors at its Holiday Village Mall location. Less than six months later, they are back open, this time in the same building as Stadium Sports Bar and Casino.

“We wanted to reopen this one,” Felix Barragan, front house manager for Mi Rancho said, “It’s our main restaurant, but we found this location and thought it’d be a really nice place to have it.”

Mi Rancho has years of experience in the Mexican food industry and is operating their own kitchen in the building. They will be sharing a bar with Stadium, but the food is all their own. They are excited to share the space, because they want customers to know that they are a family friendly establishment that everyone can enjoy.

“You can come in with your kids, you can come in with the whole family,” Barragan said, “Come eat, have fun in the games, we have an arcade, the casino now, it kinda shows a good time for the whole family.”

Although they only just opened for business on January 13, they are already thinking about expanding to another location in the future.

“We are trying to look at possibly opening in Missoula soon,” Barragan said, “So it's going to be probably a few years before that happens. But we are looking to open a Missoula location.”

Mi Rancho is open seven days a week at 1121 Fifth Street South in Great Falls, and can also be ordered on Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

