Missing person alert for injured teen in Great Falls

(UPDATE) The GFPD said at about 10:33 a.m. that Amaray has been found and is safe. They thanked everyone who called in tips. No other information has been released.



(1st REPORT, 10:15 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Amaray Heavyrunner.

The agency said that Amaray sustained "significant facial and head injuries" from an altercation with another teen.

Amaray is 13 years old, stands 5'6" tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long straight brown hair.

She was last seen on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. walking east along the 1000 block of Second Avenue North.

She was wearing a purple and white tie dye short sleeve t-shirt, white pajama pants with blue and green spots, and was barefoot.

The GFPD noted: "We are gravely concerned for Amaray's well-being as we believe she is in danger from the injuries she's received. If you live anywhere near the 1000 block of Second Avenue North, please check the areas surrounding your residence."

Call 911 immediately if you know where Amaray may be.

