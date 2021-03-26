Moccasin appointed as interim GFPD chief

GREAT FALLS — Captain Rob Moccasin has been appointed by city manager Greg Doyon as the interim Chief of Police for the Great Falls Police Department. Moccasin will serve in this role until a new chief is formally chosen.

Moccasin, a 27 year veteran of the department, currently serves as Captain of the Support Services Bureau. He will take over the temporary role at 5 pm on Friday, April 2, when outgoing chief David Bowen's retirement becomes official.

"I am deeply thankful, honored, and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to this responsibility during the selection process of our department's new Chief of Police," said Moccasin in a news release.

Doyon is currently reviewing five candidates for the promotion to Chief of Police; all five are currently employed by the GFPD.

Over the past few weeks, Manager Doyon and Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson have been talking with GFPD employees to get feedback on department operations and what staff would like to see in its next leader.

Doyon will interview all candidates the week of March 29, and will then advance finalists to the next stage of the process, which will include interviews with the City's leadership team, elected officials, community members, and Neighborhood Council representatives.

Doyon plans to to appoint a new chief by the end of April.