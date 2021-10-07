Monster Truckz set to take over the Electric City Speedway

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Motor Speedway is getting ready for Monster Truckz to take over this weekend - rowdy trucks ready to grab your attention and have your adrenaline pumping by gearing engines up and flying over obstacles and destroying cars.

Speedway announcer Joel Falk said, “They have four wheels but that’s as close as they will get to a car. They're 10 times bigger, 10 times stronger, 10 times louder. It’s an amazing demonstration of mechanical strength.”

Monster Truckz driver Floyd Sims noted, “I’ll tell you right now, it’s fun being in the driver’s seat, it’s fun all day, every day, and the fun never stops.”

Floyd Sims

The event will have something for everyone to enjoy - monster trucks, motocross, and even a stunt man performing.

They will open gates two hours before each show to allow people to meet the drivers and even take a ride in a couple of the monster trucks.

There will be four shows, rain or shine:



Friday, October 8: 7 pm

Saturday, October 9: 2 pm and 7 pm

Sunday, October 10: 2 pm

For more information and to buy tickets, click here .