Montana art legend creates artwork with MSDB

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez visits the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind, where artist Jim Dolan shared his creativity with a talented group of students.
Here is the transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
Montana's art legend, Jim Dolan is here for Western Art Week. Jim is volunteering his time to share his skills with a talented group of students.
Jim Dolan spends time with the students at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind and he’s trying to get the students to see more visually more with imagination. So you got that big sheets of poster board magic markers and tape and things like this and turning out the kids. This let loose and this will use your imagination and all this.
These students are getting a hands on experience, being able to touch and feel the weight and texture of his sculpture.
Jim watches the children with his sculpture, they touch it softly, it has little pointy edges and stuff. And they had to be aware of that as they did it and how much it weighs and what it was? A little small horse and they could feel it. And I think they you know, the students figured out what it was and that they could touch it. They could get some pleasure from that horse like any anyone else would get pleasure from a horse sculpture. They have great help with the people here. You can see that. You know, everybody here is very loving with the kids, patiences probably more patiences than I got. But they're you know, they've figured it out. And the students react to that, our act to that and I think it's a great place.
The students at MSDB are learning art from one of Montana's legendary artists and are truly enjoying being a part of Montana's Western Art Week.
