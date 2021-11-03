Montana band will open for The Little River Band at Harvest Howl

GREAT FALLS — There's been a change to the musical lineup for the annual Harvest Howl event in Great Falls on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The opening act, Pure Prairie League, had to cancel due to a medical emergency requiring surgery for the band's lead singer Mike Reilly.

Music will still start at 6:30 p.m. with a Montana band John Roberts Y Pan Blanco. More information on the band can be found on its website .

In a letter announcing the change to ticket holders, Harvest Howl spokesman Mike Wier said, "We were really looking forward to having Pure Prairie League back at Harvest Howl, but these things happen and we wish Mike the best and a very speedy recovery."

John Roberts Y Pan Blanco's sound has been described as salsa African funk and their ensemble of energetic performers will inspire people to dance.

Headliner act The Little River Band will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. The band is best-known for several Top 40 hits in the 1970s and 80s, including "Lonesome Loser," "Reminiscing," and "Lady."

Doors open at 5:30 at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena. Tickets and tables are still available.

More information can be found at www.harvesthowl.org or by calling 406-781-7343 or 406-788-8284.

Harvest Howl is hosted annually by the Rotary Club of Great Falls to benefit Camp Rotary in the Little Belt Mountains.

