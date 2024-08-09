Montana Cultural Fair spotlight

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Aneesa Coomer talks with two of performers at this year's Montana Cultural Fair in Great Falls on Thursday, August 8, 2024.
The event, organized by the Rotary Club of Great Falls, featured cultural exhibits and vendors, food tastings from a variety of cultures, and performances by musicians, dancers, and story-tellers.
