Montana Multi-Cultural Fair features food and fun

The 2023 Multi-Cultural Fair was held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 in downtown Great Falls, and through food, entertainment, and education, the various cultures and ethnicities of Great Falls were showcased.

Last year, the inaugural event exceeded expectations. More than 22 food samples were created by 16 passionate ethnic cultural groups, and this year the buzz behind the event was no different.

Joann Gogo, a co-chair, is credited with bringing the event to Great Falls.

“You know, they come from different places and to come into a small town such as ours, to be able to see something like this, I think just brings more comfort to them that they are amongst a diverse culture in our community,” said Gogo.



