Montana Renewables delivers SAF to Minneapolis-St.Paul airport

GREAT FALLS — Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is the future of air travel, and Calumet’s Montana Renewables has been leading the charge for over a decade.

“We're one of the first to be in this market,” said Lanni Klasner, the Communication Manager for Montana Renewables, “And the type of fuel that we produce, is going to help lower greenhouse gases, lower emissions. And that's really something that the aviation industry is, is looking for.”

A blend of synthetic paraffinic kerosene and jet fuel, SAF is better for the environment than just traditional jet fuel.

“SAF does have a lower carbon emission,” Klasner, “and it's made from renewable feedstocks and bio agricultural products.”

Great Falls is in what they call the golden triangle, which makes it a perfect place to produce SAF. In fact, Montana Renewables is the largest SAF producer in North America.

“They have the feedstocks and the agricultural products that we need to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel,” Klasner said, “So it just was the prime location.”



Montana Renewables sends most of its SAF to Los Angeles International Airport. This weekend, the market extended east.

“We had an exciting milestone,” Klasner said, “We shipped the first shipment to the Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport of SAF.”

This will be the airports first use of SAF. The product is a result of collaboration with Minnesota.

“We took oil stock from Minnesota, shipped it here, produced the staff, and then we shipped it back to Minnesota,” explained Klasner.

It is another important milestone not just for Montana Renewables and Calumet, but the SAF industry as a whole.

“It's been exciting to be a part of Montana Renewables and just in the expansion and what they've done for Great Falls,” Klasner said, “And then having another milestone and having this shipment go out to Minnesota just shows, you know, the reach that we have.”

The SAF will be used to fuel Delta Airlines Flights at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport.