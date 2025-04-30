GREAT FALLS — Floating down a quiet stretch of river, Craig Madsen’s dog Poppy eagerly hops aboard, thinking it’s another day of adventure. It’s a fitting scene for the man who has spent nearly five decades guiding others through Montana’s wild and scenic waters.

WATCH:

Montana River Outfitters founder set to retire

Craig Madsen founded Montana River Outfitters (MRO) 48 years ago after falling in love with whitewater rafting in the 1970s.

“In the early ’70s, I got involved in backpacking,” Madsen recalled. “Then a friend introduced me to rafting. I fell in love with it. It’s like backpacking — only you can haul all your stuff, even fresh food, in a raft.”

Since then, MRO has grown into more than just a business. It’s become a cornerstone of Montana’s outdoor culture, serving locals, tourists, and even celebrities seeking a taste of the state’s natural beauty.

“We’ve gotten to do lots of things, go a lot of places, meet fascinating people,” Madsen said. “Movie star types — we took Kevin Costner on a five-day trip down the Smith.”

James Rolin

Through the years, Madsen has been a mentor, a leader, and a steady presence in the community and in the lives of those who’ve worked with him.

“Craig’s been a dad, a grandpa, a mentor — you name it — not only to his kids, but to his whole staff,” said Tim McKnight, General Manager at MRO. “I started with Craig when I was 15.”

Scenic guide Greg Clement added, “Craig is probably the most gentle person I’ve ever met. He’ll do anything for you — always willing to help.”

As Madsen steps away from the oars and into retirement, he’s preparing to pass the paddle to someone new.

“I’m definitely retiring,” Madsen confirmed. “My plan is to sell the business to someone who hopefully has a passion for the outdoors like I did — and get them started.”

James Rolin

But his departure has stirred emotion among longtime customers and community members who associate MRO with summer memories, first rafting trips, and the heart of Great Falls.

“I’ve been part of so many families that bought their first raft 30 years ago from us,” said McKnight. “And they’re still out there floating today.”

Madsen says sharing Montana’s rivers and wild places has been the most rewarding part of his journey.

“It’s one of the most gratifying things I’ve done — just being able to share these rivers,” he said.

As one chapter closes on the water, Madsen’s legacy continues to flow through every bend of the Missouri and every raft still floating down it.

For more information on his retirement and how to purchase the business see their website here: https://greatfallsrafting.com/