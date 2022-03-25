Montana Rural Water Systems hosts conference in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — More than 900 people attended the Montana Rural Water Systems conference at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls this week.

The conference ran from Wednesday through Friday.

The technical conference and exhibition featured 98 vendors from across Montana and the country.

Along with educational classes, the conference also featured the “Best Tasting Water Contest.”

Representatives from 24 public water districts across Montana brought samples of drinking water to be judged.

The 24 entries were narrowed down to the top three on Thursday evening.

The three judges - MTN anchor Shannon Newth, Gus Byrom with the Montana Department of Commerce, and Anna Miller with the MT Department of Natural Resources & Conservation - sampled all of the entries, and rated each on clarity, odor, and taste.

And the results: the town of Lima in Beaverhead County won the title of “Best Tasting Water,” followed by the City of Anaconda and the City of Belgrade.



