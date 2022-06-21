Watch
Montana State Fair: concert performers

Montana State Fair sign at Montana ExpoPark
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 21, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Montana ExpoPark is preparing to host the 2022 Montana State Fair, and recently released the headlining concert performers.

The fair begins on Friday, July 29, and runs through Saturday, August 6. The fair theme this year is "Family, Friends, and Fun."

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides, horse racing, commercial vendors, and of course "fair food."

Here are the acts scheduled to perform:

  • Mini Pop Kids on Saturday, July 30
  • The Beach Boys on Sunday, July 31
  • Skillet on Monday, August 1
  • Cheap Trick on Wednesday, August 3
  • Chase Rice on Friday, August 5
  • Dwight Yoakum on Saturday, August 6

Tickets are now on sale. Click here to visit the fair website.

