The Montana State Fair kicks off in Great Falls on Friday, July 25, 2025, and runs through Sunday, August 2, 2025.

Here are the headliners that will perform at the fair:



July 27: Jo Dee Messina

July 28: Tucker Wetmore

July 29: Oak Ridge Boys

July 31: SmashMouth

August 1: Scotty McCreery

August 2: Lecrae and Gio

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course plenty of "fair food."

Fair Hours

Friday, July 25th - 5pm to Midnight

Weekends - Noon to Midnight

Weekdays - Noon to 11 pm

Fair Gate Admission Cost

Adults: 18 to 59 - $10

Children: 5 and under are free

Lunch Special: $7 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 am to 2 pm

Seniors: 60 and older - $7

Youth: 6 to 17 - $7

10-Pack Bonus Buy

$70 for 10 fair gate admission tickets (must be purchased in increments of 10)

On-sale until July 25th at 6 pm

Pre-Sale Carnival Wristbands

PRE-SALE Carnival Wristbands price $28

Purchase at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena Box Office. On-sale until July 25th at 6pm

