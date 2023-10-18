Moose sightings in Great Falls and Black Eagle

Great Falls Park & Recreation is cautioning people about several sightings of a moose along the River’s Edge Trail between the Caboose Trailhead and Giant Springs Road access.

The agency says: "Please be aware of your surroundings at all times and if you see the moose do not engage."

We have also received reports of a moose in Black Eagle in recent days.

Moose can be found across many parts of Montana, although they are more likely to be seen in the more mountainous regions of western Montana.

Moose occasionally wander into populated areas, and their large size and unique appearance can cause crowds to gather.

However, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive, so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

The Montana Field Guide says: "Coat dark brown to black; large overhanging snout; pendant 'bell' under throat; antlers massive and flat; tail short; bulls (largest antlered animals in the world) weigh 800 to 1,200 lbs. cows 600 to 800 lbs. Usually solitary but may congregate during rut or on excellent winter range; at home in water, may submerge for 3 to 4 minutes, or swim for miles; cows very protective of calves."

